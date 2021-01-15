Position: Customer Service Representatives

Location: Nairobi

Job description

The Customer Service Representatives (CSRs) will be responsible for establishing, retaining, and deepening customer relationships by performing efficient and accurate banking transactions; and opening and closing accounts in support of the Sacco goals and objectives. The CSRs will identify customer needs for Sacco products and services; and reports directly to the Branch Manager.

Responsibilities

Accurately opening and closing accounts in accordance to operating controls, including legal, corporate, and regulatory procedures to ensure the safety and security of customer assets.

Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of the new accounts system database to manage and maintain customer account information

Assist customers with telephone inquiries to provide solutions to their banking needs

Assist customers with routine account-related requests; researches and resolves account service inquiries/issues; and responds to client inquiries promptly, effectively, and professionally

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University in Arts, Humanityies, Information Technology, Banking, Finance, and or any related field.

Masters Degree will be an additional advantage

A minimum of 2 year experience performing teller responsibilities, and a minimum of 1 year experience performing as a bank customer service representative or similar capacity

How to apply

If you believe you are a team player and would be a valuable resource to this ever growing brand, kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates to careers@metropal.co.ke by Friday 22nd January 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.