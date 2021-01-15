Position: Customer Service Representatives
Location: Nairobi
Job description
The Customer Service Representatives (CSRs) will be responsible for establishing, retaining, and deepening customer relationships by performing efficient and accurate banking transactions; and opening and closing accounts in support of the Sacco goals and objectives. The CSRs will identify customer needs for Sacco products and services; and reports directly to the Branch Manager.
Responsibilities
- Accurately opening and closing accounts in accordance to operating controls, including legal, corporate, and regulatory procedures to ensure the safety and security of customer assets.
- Demonstrate knowledge and understanding of the new accounts system database to manage and maintain customer account information
- Assist customers with telephone inquiries to provide solutions to their banking needs
- Assist customers with routine account-related requests; researches and resolves account service inquiries/issues; and responds to client inquiries promptly, effectively, and professionally
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree from a recognized University in Arts, Humanityies, Information Technology, Banking, Finance, and or any related field.
- Masters Degree will be an additional advantage
- A minimum of 2 year experience performing teller responsibilities, and a minimum of 1 year experience performing as a bank customer service representative or similar capacity
How to apply
If you believe you are a team player and would be a valuable resource to this ever growing brand, kindly send your CV and Professional Certificates to careers@metropal.co.ke by Friday 22nd January 2021. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.