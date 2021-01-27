KEY RESPONSIBILITIES
- Debiting of premiums and processing of policy documents
- Debiting and processing of renewal endorsements
- Processing and checking of underwriting Documents
- Issuing of Endorsements
- Issuing & signing of Motor Certificates
- Issuing and signing of yellow cards
- Review and dispatch of notices
- Ensure that work is done within the set standards of service
- Do a detailed weekly mail reports on outstanding work.
- Give quality customer service to all our clients.
- Safe keeping of motor certificates and yellow cards.
- Perform any other duties as may be required by the management
SKILLS AND COMPETENCIES
- Good Communication Skills
- Computer Literate
QUALIFICATIONS & EXPERIENCE
- Degree plus C.O.P
- 1 year of customer service experience preferably in the Insurance Industry.
