Job Title: Customer Service Associate

Location: Nairobi

Industry: Service

Key Responsibilities

Screening and moderating user submitted content, answering support requests, and performing support functions.

Moderating and screening written user content on Profiles

Moderating and screening user submitted photos

Answering Online Help Requests

Answering Incoming Telephone calls and support requests

Processing Testimonials (depending on language)

Various support tasks assigned

Maintaining high level professionalism with clients

Key Skills and Qualifications

Bachelor’s Degree in a business-related field with a 2nd class honors upper (fresh Graduates)

K.C.S.E Minimum of a B-

Must be Internet and Computer literate.

Knowledge of foreign languages will be an added advantage.

Must be willing to work on shift basis.

Good communication skills both written and verbal

Ability to respond promptly to customer inquiries

A passion for Customer Service with outstanding problem-solving skills, documentation skills, quality focus, as well as information analysis skills.

Outstanding work ethics (reliable, motivated, professional and ability to work under minimum supervision)

Ability to handle and resolve customer complaints promptly

Ability to work with multiple tabs and multiple browsers efficiently in a web browser-based support system (speed and accuracy are important)

Ladies are highly encouraged to apply.

To apply, send your CV only to applications@flexi-personnel.com before 12th January 2021.

Clearly indicate the exact position (Customer Service Associate) applied for and your minimum salary expectation on the subject line.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement.