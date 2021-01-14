Our client is one of the leading serviced office providers in Kenya.
They’re looking for a talented, outgoing person for the role of Customer Care Executive.
The role is based in Nairobi.
Duties
- Serve visitors by greeting, welcoming, directing and announcing them appropriately
- Answer, screen and forward any incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed
- Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers
- Oversee cleanliness of the offices.
- Assist on placement of orders and sourcing of quotations
- Maintain security by following procedures and controlling access (monitor Access)
- Maintains customer records by updating client information
- Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments
- Handle and record customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits and follow up to ensure resolution
- Take the extra mile to engage customers in all their needs
- Compile and maintain updated fixed asset register
- Generate and analyze monthly reports e.g. Printing, Courier, Meeting room and boardroom etc.
- Perform other clerical duties such as filing, photocopying, scanning etc.
- Register and sign in all customers (Entry and Exit forms)
Requirements
- Age preference – 26 to 30yrs
- Gender preference – Female
- Degree holder – Added advantage
- Work experience – 4 years and above
- Expected start – Soonest possible
Salary Budget: Kes. 45,000 Gross
How to Apply:
If you’re the person described above, please send your CV to recruit@leeandmyles.co (the email is correct) clearly stating the job title in the subject line.
Applications will close on 25th January 2021.
Only shortlisted candidates will be considered.
NB: The interviews will be on Zoom.