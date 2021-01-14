Our client is one of the leading serviced office providers in Kenya.

They’re looking for a talented, outgoing person for the role of Customer Care Executive.

The role is based in Nairobi.

Duties

Serve visitors by greeting, welcoming, directing and announcing them appropriately

Answer, screen and forward any incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed

Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers

Oversee cleanliness of the offices.

Assist on placement of orders and sourcing of quotations

Maintain security by following procedures and controlling access (monitor Access)

Maintains customer records by updating client information

Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments

Handle and record customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits and follow up to ensure resolution

Take the extra mile to engage customers in all their needs

Compile and maintain updated fixed asset register

Generate and analyze monthly reports e.g. Printing, Courier, Meeting room and boardroom etc.

Perform other clerical duties such as filing, photocopying, scanning etc.

Register and sign in all customers (Entry and Exit forms)

Requirements

Age preference – 26 to 30yrs

Gender preference – Female

Degree holder – Added advantage

Work experience – 4 years and above

Expected start – Soonest possible

Salary Budget: Kes. 45,000 Gross

How to Apply:

If you’re the person described above, please send your CV to recruit@leeandmyles.co (the email is correct) clearly stating the job title in the subject line.

Applications will close on 25th January 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be considered.

NB: The interviews will be on Zoom.