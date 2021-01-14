Our client is one of the leading serviced office providers in Kenya.

They’re looking for a talented, outgoing person for the role of Customer Care Executive.

The role is based in Nairobi.

Duties

  • Serve visitors by greeting, welcoming, directing and announcing them appropriately
  • Answer, screen and forward any incoming phone calls while providing basic information when needed
  • Receive and sort daily mail/deliveries/couriers
  • Oversee cleanliness of the offices.
  • Assist on placement of orders and sourcing of quotations
  • Maintain security by following procedures and controlling access (monitor Access)
  • Maintains customer records by updating client information
  • Update appointment calendars and schedule meetings/appointments
  • Handle and record customer complaints, provide appropriate solutions and alternatives within the time limits and follow up to ensure resolution
  • Take the extra mile to engage customers in all their needs
  • Compile and maintain updated fixed asset register
  • Generate and analyze monthly reports e.g. Printing, Courier, Meeting room and boardroom etc.
  • Perform other clerical duties such as filing, photocopying, scanning etc.
  • Register and sign in all customers (Entry and Exit forms)

Requirements

  • Age preference – 26 to 30yrs
  • Gender preference – Female
  • Degree holder – Added advantage
  • Work experience – 4 years and above
  • Expected start – Soonest possible

Salary Budget: Kes. 45,000 Gross

How to Apply:

If you’re the person described above, please send your CV to recruit@leeandmyles.co (the email is correct) clearly stating the job title in the subject line.

Applications will close on 25th January 2021.

Only shortlisted candidates will be considered.

NB: The interviews will be on Zoom.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply