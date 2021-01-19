Home Forum COVID is real and this guy is not taking chances(SEE PHOTO) COVID is real and this guy is not taking chances(SEE PHOTO) January 19, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR WOMAN ‘kills’ lawyer NELSON HAVI with booty during LSK meeting that turned into chaos – He couldn’t breathe (PHOTO) Kitu Safi: Meet the beautiful slay queen who was in bed with an 80-year-old mzee when he died in the act (PHOTOs) What is wrong with greedy Kikuyu landlords? – This is madness (PHOTO) Boys everywhere – This guy cried like a baby after his girlfriend said yes (PHOTO) Exposed! Rogue and greedy cops have made Gatitu – Garissa Road junction in Thika a cash cow (PHOTOs) After ODINGA fell out with KENYATTA in 1966, he started moving around disguised as a ‘hustler’ in Akala shoes and shorts (PHOTO) Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow