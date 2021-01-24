Sunday, January 24, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary-General, Francis Atwoli, has revealed the person who should succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

Uhuru, who is in his second and final term in office, is supposed to retire in Gatundu South after a dismal 10-year rule.

Though the aging COTU boss has been drumming up support for the Opposition leader, Raila Odinga, to succeed Uhuru, on Saturday, he started singing another tune.

Speaking at a funeral on Saturday, Atwoli said the honest person to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022 is none other than Amani National Congress (ANC) party leader, Musalia Mudavadi.

Atwoli stated that it is only Mudavadi who can revive the country’s economy and that he is the one anointed by Uhuru and given the presidency password.

“Mudavadi, you are now an anointed leader after Uhuru gave you the password to the presidency during the burial of your mother. Do not walk alone; go out, make friends and bring everyone on board. This is your time; don’t squander the opportunity,” Atwoli said.

