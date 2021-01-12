Tuesday, 12 January 2021 – Controversial British supermodel, Naomi Campbell, has been appointed as the Magical Kenya International Tourism Ambassador.

The Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife through Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala revealed that the 50-year-old model will help market Kenya as an ideal tourism and travel destination in the world.

The deal was signed after the model met CS Balala over the weekend.

“We welcome the exciting news that Naomi Campbell will advocate for tourism and travel internationally for the magical Kenya brand,” Balala said in a statement.

Commenting on her appointment, the renowned model showered the government with praises for the improvement of infrastructure at the Coast and upgrading Malindi airport to international standards.

“I am also impressed with the world-class standard facilities at the Professional Golf Association (PGA) Baobab course located in Vipingo Ridge, the only golf course credited by the PGA in the whole of Africa. I invite golf professionals globally to visit the course to enjoy the experience,” she said.

Naomi flew into the country last month for holiday in a private jet.

She has been residing at the Billionaire Resort, a high-end hotel owned by Italian businessman and former Formula One team executive Flavio Briatore.

