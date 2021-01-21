Job Title: Client Service Intern – Accounting Courses

Industry: Service

Location: Nairobi

Salary: Monthly Allowance will be provided

Corporate Staffing Services is a leading HR Consultancy firm offering recruiting and training services to medium and large organizations.

We have recruited for leading local and foreign companies setting base in Kenya.

Our approach is to meet every client request in a timely and cost effective manner.

Are you vibrant, highly organized, with excellent people skills?

Would you like to be part of a young dynamic team?

Then we are looking for you.

We are looking to hire a highly motivated and result-oriented QuickBooks intern who will offer support to our clients and coordinate the accounting training programmes.

S/he will work closely with the rest of the team to ensure client requests are met in a timely and effective manner.

Responsibilities

Act as a point of contact for allocated accounting training programmes while responding to client requests.

Handle the planning and coordination of the accounting training programmes.

Enter and update client information in the database

Work with the rest of the team to ensure Team targets are met.

Keep records of calls and sales and note useful information.

Ensure the accounting training sessions run smoothly by offering support to the trainers and career coaches.

Report writing and report generation

Any other duty assigned to support the Training Department

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting.

Must have knowledge of QuickBooks accounting Software Usage

Fresh Graduates preferred

Good Communication skills

Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

Personal integrity and ability to maintain confidentiality

Fast to understand concepts with keen attention to detail and willingness to learn

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Able to handle a high pressure environment

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (QuickBooks Intern) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Thursday 28th January 2021.

Kindly indicate current/last allowance on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.