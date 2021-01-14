Job Title: Client Service Assistant

Industry: Service

Location: Nairobi

Salary: Negotiable

Are you vibrant, highly organized, with excellent people skills?

Would you like be part of a young dynamic team?

Then we are looking for you.

We are looking to hire a highly motivated and result-oriented Client Service Assistant who will offer support to our clients while also coordinating our various training programs.

The Client Service Assistant will be tasked with the planning and coordination of the various programmes and courses working closely with the rest of the team to ensure client requests are met in a timely and effective manner.

Responsibilities

Training Coordination and planning

Act as a point of contact for allocated training programmes while responding to client requests.

Handle the planning and coordination of the training programmes.

Enter and update client information in the database

Work with the rest of the team to ensure Team targets are met.

Keep records of calls and sales and note useful information.

Ensure the training sessions run smoothly by offering support to the trainers and career coaches.

Report writing and report generation

Assist in administrative roles in the training department

Any other duty assigned to support the Training Department

Qualifications

Degree in Marketing or a Business Related Course or equivalent

Previous customer service experience in a fast paced environment is a MUST

Personal integrity and ability to maintain confidentiality

Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion

Excellent planning and organizational skills

Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook

Strong phone and verbal communication skills along with active listening

Ability to learn about services and describe/explain them to prospects

Customer focus and adaptability to different personality types

Outstanding negotiation skills with the ability to resolve issues and address complaints

Able to handle a high pressure environment

Between 24 and 30 years of age.

How to Apply:

If you are up to the challenge, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Client Service Executive) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 18th January 2021.

Kindly indicate current/last allowance on your CV.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted