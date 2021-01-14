Job Title: Client Service Assistant
Industry: Service
Location: Nairobi
Salary: Negotiable
Are you vibrant, highly organized, with excellent people skills?
Would you like be part of a young dynamic team?
Then we are looking for you.
We are looking to hire a highly motivated and result-oriented Client Service Assistant who will offer support to our clients while also coordinating our various training programs.
The Client Service Assistant will be tasked with the planning and coordination of the various programmes and courses working closely with the rest of the team to ensure client requests are met in a timely and effective manner.
Responsibilities
- Training Coordination and planning
- Act as a point of contact for allocated training programmes while responding to client requests.
- Handle the planning and coordination of the training programmes.
- Enter and update client information in the database
- Work with the rest of the team to ensure Team targets are met.
- Keep records of calls and sales and note useful information.
- Ensure the training sessions run smoothly by offering support to the trainers and career coaches.
- Report writing and report generation
- Assist in administrative roles in the training department
- Any other duty assigned to support the Training Department
Qualifications
- Degree in Marketing or a Business Related Course or equivalent
- Previous customer service experience in a fast paced environment is a MUST
- Personal integrity and ability to maintain confidentiality
- Ability to multi-task and get things done to completion
- Excellent planning and organizational skills
- Competency in Microsoft applications including Word, Excel, and Outlook
- Strong phone and verbal communication skills along with active listening
- Ability to learn about services and describe/explain them to prospects
- Customer focus and adaptability to different personality types
- Outstanding negotiation skills with the ability to resolve issues and address complaints
- Able to handle a high pressure environment
- Between 24 and 30 years of age.
How to Apply:
If you are up to the challenge, please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Client Service Executive) to vacancies@corporatestaffing.co.ke before 18th January 2021.
Kindly indicate current/last allowance on your CV.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted