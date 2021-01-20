Position: Human Resources Clerk

Location: Nairobi

We are looking for a Human Resources Clerk who will provide general clerical and administrative support for the entire HR department.

Responsibilities:

Attending to time management systems

Providing support in various administration duties

Filing; both soft and hard copies

Ensuring that employees’ records are captured accurately in HRIS

Assisting in onboarding and induction of new employees

Performing miscellaneous clerical tasks such as scanning, data entry, etc.

Any other duties assigned from time to time

Required competencies

Ability to maintain strict confidentiality

Excellent customer service skills

Good communication skills

Ability to multitask

High level proficiency in computer skills, especially MS Excel and PowerPoint

Adherence to strict deadlines

Keen on details

A diploma / degree in Human Resource Management

At most one-year experience in the HR field

Interviews will be conducted on first-come-first-served-basis. Deadline; 20th January 2021.

How To Apply

If you feel you fit the above role, please send your CV only quoting the job title and your expected salary on the email subject to naftaly.njoroge@progressivecr.com

Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.