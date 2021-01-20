Position: Human Resources Clerk
Location: Nairobi
We are looking for a Human Resources Clerk who will provide general clerical and administrative support for the entire HR department.
Responsibilities:
- Attending to time management systems
- Providing support in various administration duties
- Filing; both soft and hard copies
- Ensuring that employees’ records are captured accurately in HRIS
- Assisting in onboarding and induction of new employees
- Performing miscellaneous clerical tasks such as scanning, data entry, etc.
- Any other duties assigned from time to time
Required competencies
- Ability to maintain strict confidentiality
- Excellent customer service skills
- Good communication skills
- Ability to multitask
- High level proficiency in computer skills, especially MS Excel and PowerPoint
- Adherence to strict deadlines
- Keen on details
- A diploma / degree in Human Resource Management
- At most one-year experience in the HR field
Interviews will be conducted on first-come-first-served-basis. Deadline; 20th January 2021.
How To Apply
If you feel you fit the above role, please send your CV only quoting the job title and your expected salary on the email subject to naftaly.njoroge@progressivecr.com
Only candidates short-listed for interview will be contacted.