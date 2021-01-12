The Homa Bay County Assembly Service Board hereby invites applications from suitably qualified Kenyan citizens to fill the position of the Clerk of the County Assembly and Secretary to the County Assembly Service Board, on permanent and pensionable terms. This is pursuant to the provisions of section 13 of the County Governments Acts, 2012 and section 18 of the County Assembly Services Act, 2017.

Qualifications

Mandatory requirements for appointment include;

Be a Kenyan citizen ;

; Holds a Bachelor’s degree in any Social Sciences from a university recognized in Kenya; or its equivalent;

in any Social Sciences from in Kenya; or its equivalent; Has at least five years professional experience in Parliamentary Procedures and Practices;

in Parliamentary Procedures and Practices; Meets the requirements of Leadership and Integrity as set out in chapter six of the constitution of Kenya, 2010;

as set out in chapter six of the constitution of Kenya, 2010; Has attended a Senior Management Course lasting not less than four weeks at the Kenya School of Government or its equivalent from a recognized institution;

lasting not less than four weeks at the Kenya School of Government or its equivalent from a recognized institution; Has at least 10 years experience in Public Service;

in Public Service; Holds a Master’s degree in Social Sciences from a recognized university in Kenya or its equivalent;`

in Social Sciences from a recognized university in Kenya or its equivalent;` Registered with a relevant and recognized professional body.

How to Apply

Persons interested in filling the above position should submit their application letter on a sealed envelope accompanied by curriculum vitae, certified copies of relevant academic and professional certificates, National Identity Card or Passport and other relevant supporting documents.

All applicants should meet requirements of chapter six of the constitution of Kenya, 2010 and should submit copies of the following;

Clearance Certificate from Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission

Tax compliance Certificate from Kenya Revenue Authority

Certificate of Good Conduct from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations

Clearance Certificate from the Higher Education Loans

Clearance Certificate from Credit Reference Bureau

Applications should be addressed to:

The Chairperson

Homa Bay County Assembly Service Board

P.O Box 20-40300 Homa Bay

Or hand delivered to the Office of the Speaker/ Chairperson of the Homa Bay County Assembly Service Board, County Assembly Buildings, Homa Bay Town on or before Monday 25th January, 2021 at 5.00 PM or emailed to info@homabayassembly.go.ke.

A detailed job description and further requirements for consideration for this position can be accessed on our website; www.homabayassembly.go.ke.