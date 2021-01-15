Vacant Position: Stores Clerk

Organization: Association for The Physically Disabled of Kenya

Minimum Qualification: Diploma in Supply Chain Management

Role Objective / Summary: To establish and implement logistics procedures in line with organizational requirements and ensure proper day-to-day stock control both in system and manual are sync.

Duties and Responsibilities: Stores

Maintain adequate store supplies.

Managing and monitoring in-coming and out-going stock.

Ensure all orders are properly documented and released for pick-up.

Management of all store operational issues including store housekeeping.

Receive and inspect all incoming goods and reconcile with purchase orders, and track any damages and/or discrepancies.

Maintain the stock record in an efficient and accurate manner.

Ensure day to day security of stocks.

Ensure perpetual inventory checking, organization of stock takes and scrutinizing stock values.

Logistics Planning and scheduling the delivery and collection of goods

Maintain accurate records at all times.

How to Apply:

Interested and qualified individuals are requested to submit a detailed CV with at least three referees, quoting the job reference on the subject to jobs@apdk.org.

The deadline for application is Wednesday 20th January 2021 at 5:00pm.

Persons living with disability are encouraged to apply.