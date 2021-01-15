Vacant Position: Stores Clerk
Organization: Association for The Physically Disabled of Kenya
Minimum Qualification: Diploma in Supply Chain Management
Role Objective / Summary: To establish and implement logistics procedures in line with organizational requirements and ensure proper day-to-day stock control both in system and manual are sync.
Duties and Responsibilities: Stores
- Maintain adequate store supplies.
- Managing and monitoring in-coming and out-going stock.
- Ensure all orders are properly documented and released for pick-up.
- Management of all store operational issues including store housekeeping.
- Receive and inspect all incoming goods and reconcile with purchase orders, and track any damages and/or discrepancies.
- Maintain the stock record in an efficient and accurate manner.
- Ensure day to day security of stocks.
- Ensure perpetual inventory checking, organization of stock takes and scrutinizing stock values.
- Logistics Planning and scheduling the delivery and collection of goods
- Maintain accurate records at all times.
How to Apply:
Interested and qualified individuals are requested to submit a detailed CV with at least three referees, quoting the job reference on the subject to jobs@apdk.org.
The deadline for application is Wednesday 20th January 2021 at 5:00pm.
Persons living with disability are encouraged to apply.