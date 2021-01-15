Vacant Position: Stores Clerk

Organization: Association for The Physically Disabled of Kenya

Minimum Qualification: Diploma in Supply Chain Management

Role Objective / Summary: To establish and implement logistics procedures in line with organizational requirements and ensure proper day-to-day stock control both in system and manual are sync.

Duties and Responsibilities: Stores

  • Maintain adequate store supplies.
  • Managing and monitoring in-coming and out-going stock.
  • Ensure all orders are properly documented and released for pick-up.
  • Management of all store operational issues including store housekeeping.
  • Receive and inspect all incoming goods and reconcile with purchase orders, and track any damages and/or discrepancies.
  • Maintain the stock record in an efficient and accurate manner.
  • Ensure day to day security of stocks.
  • Ensure perpetual inventory checking, organization of stock takes and scrutinizing stock values.
  • Logistics Planning and scheduling the delivery and collection of goods
  • Maintain accurate records at all times.

How to Apply:

Interested and qualified individuals are requested to submit a detailed CV with at least three referees, quoting the job reference on the subject to jobs@apdk.org.

The deadline for application is Wednesday 20th January 2021 at 5:00pm.

Persons living with disability are encouraged to apply.

For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>>

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply