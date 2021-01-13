Position: Billing Clerk

REF: BC/GSH/01/2021

Reporting To: Hospital Administrator

Location: Garden Specialist Hospital

Job Type: Full Time

Job Category: Contract

No of Positions: 1

Job Description

To accurately generate billing statements for clients.

Responsibilities

Review the cost sheet of discharged patients for accuracy and completion in order to prepare billing statements.

Prepare billing statements for insurance companies, patients and other third parties. o Process refunds for overpaid accounts.

Prepare reports and respond to inquiries concerning billing activities.

Establish payment arrangements with patients; monitor payments; following up with patients when payment lapses occur.

Communicate with patients and/or health insurance companies on a regular basis to ensure all invoices are paid on time.

Analyze invoices and data.

Serve and protect the hospital’s image by adhering to professional standards, hospital policies and procedures.

Qualifications

An understanding of how to read medical invoices and coding language.

Knowledge of medical terminology.

Knowledge of medical billing software.

Knowledge of medical documentation evaluation.

Attention to Detail.

Exceptional customer service and organizational skills.

Strong problem solving and sound judgment skills.

Excellent time management skills.

Excellent communication and IT skills will be added advantage.

Ability to multi-task, work under pressure and unsupervised.

Ability to adapt quickly to change

A holder in CPA II/ACCA Equivalent

At least two (1-2) years prior experience in billing in a hospital.

Computer literate

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications, detailed CV, three [3] referees and include their TELEPHONE CONTACTS and EMAIL ADDRESSES along with a cover letter expressing interest and indicating Current Pay and expectations to info@gardenspecialisthospital.co.ke . The position applied for and reference number should be clearly indicated on the subject line and cover letter. The closing date is January 18th 2021. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted

GS DOES NOT CHARGE any fee whatsoever in any part of the recruitment process