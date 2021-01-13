Position: Billing Clerk                                                                                              

REF: BC/GSH/01/2021

Reporting To: Hospital Administrator

Location: Garden Specialist Hospital

Job Type: Full Time

Job Category: Contract

No of Positions: 1

Job Description

To accurately generate billing statements for clients.

Responsibilities 

  • Review the cost sheet of discharged patients for accuracy and completion in order to prepare billing statements.
  • Prepare billing statements for insurance companies, patients and other third parties. o Process refunds for overpaid accounts.
  • Prepare reports and respond to inquiries concerning billing activities.
  • Establish payment arrangements with patients; monitor payments; following up with patients when payment lapses occur.
  • Communicate with patients and/or health insurance companies on a regular basis to ensure all invoices are paid on time.
  • Analyze invoices and data.
  • Serve and protect the hospital’s image by adhering to professional standards, hospital policies and procedures.

Qualifications

  • An understanding of how to read medical invoices and coding language.
  • Knowledge of medical terminology.
  • Knowledge of medical billing software.
  • Knowledge of medical documentation evaluation.
  • Attention to Detail.
  • Exceptional customer service and organizational skills.
  • Strong problem solving and sound judgment skills.
  • Excellent time management skills.
  • Excellent communication and IT skills will be added advantage.
  • Ability to multi-task, work under pressure and unsupervised.
  • Ability to adapt quickly to change
  • A holder in CPA II/ACCA Equivalent
  • At least two (1-2) years prior experience in billing in a hospital.
  • Computer literate

How to apply

Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications, detailed CV, three [3] referees and include their TELEPHONE CONTACTS and EMAIL ADDRESSES along with a cover letter expressing interest and indicating Current Pay and expectations to info@gardenspecialisthospital.co.ke . The position applied for and reference number should be clearly indicated on the subject line and cover letter. The closing date is January 18th 2021. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted

GS DOES NOT CHARGE any fee whatsoever in any part of the recruitment process

