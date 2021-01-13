Position: Billing Clerk
REF: BC/GSH/01/2021
Reporting To: Hospital Administrator
Location: Garden Specialist Hospital
Job Type: Full Time
Job Category: Contract
No of Positions: 1
Job Description
To accurately generate billing statements for clients.
Responsibilities
- Review the cost sheet of discharged patients for accuracy and completion in order to prepare billing statements.
- Prepare billing statements for insurance companies, patients and other third parties. o Process refunds for overpaid accounts.
- Prepare reports and respond to inquiries concerning billing activities.
- Establish payment arrangements with patients; monitor payments; following up with patients when payment lapses occur.
- Communicate with patients and/or health insurance companies on a regular basis to ensure all invoices are paid on time.
- Analyze invoices and data.
- Serve and protect the hospital’s image by adhering to professional standards, hospital policies and procedures.
Qualifications
- An understanding of how to read medical invoices and coding language.
- Knowledge of medical terminology.
- Knowledge of medical billing software.
- Knowledge of medical documentation evaluation.
- Attention to Detail.
- Exceptional customer service and organizational skills.
- Strong problem solving and sound judgment skills.
- Excellent time management skills.
- Excellent communication and IT skills will be added advantage.
- Ability to multi-task, work under pressure and unsupervised.
- Ability to adapt quickly to change
- A holder in CPA II/ACCA Equivalent
- At least two (1-2) years prior experience in billing in a hospital.
- Computer literate
How to apply
Interested and qualified candidates are invited to submit their applications, detailed CV, three [3] referees and include their TELEPHONE CONTACTS and EMAIL ADDRESSES along with a cover letter expressing interest and indicating Current Pay and expectations to info@gardenspecialisthospital.co.ke . The position applied for and reference number should be clearly indicated on the subject line and cover letter. The closing date is January 18th 2021. Only short-listed candidates will be contacted
GS DOES NOT CHARGE any fee whatsoever in any part of the recruitment process