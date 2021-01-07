Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Machinery Spare Parts Stores Clerk position for one of our clients.
Qualifications:
- Diploma in Procurement & Supplies Management or Diploma in Stores Management.
- Associate professional qualifications from KISM and CIPS (UK).
- Category management in procurement of spares, HFO, diesel and LPG.
- Experience go with 3 to 4 years similar experience in end-to-end management of stock and non-stock
- Must be conversant with SAP system.
- Experience in manufacturing and automotive companies is highly recommended.
How to Apply
Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 8th January 2020.
Clearly indicate the job title.