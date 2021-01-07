Sheer Logic Management Consultants is seeking to engage dynamic individuals for Machinery Spare Parts Stores Clerk position for one of our clients.

Qualifications:

Diploma in Procurement & Supplies Management or Diploma in Stores Management.

Associate professional qualifications from KISM and CIPS (UK).

Category management in procurement of spares, HFO, diesel and LPG.

Experience go with 3 to 4 years similar experience in end-to-end management of stock and non-stock

Must be conversant with SAP system.

Experience in manufacturing and automotive companies is highly recommended.

How to Apply

Send your updated CV to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 8th January 2020.

Clearly indicate the job title.