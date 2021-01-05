Job Opportunity: Legal / Court Clerk

Do you have 8-10 years’ work experience as a Legal / Court Clerk in a busy law firm?

Are you registered as a Court Process Server?

Are you conversant with the judiciary e-filing system?

If so, you are the person we are looking for.

Send your Curriculum Vitae and application letter telling us why we should consider you to, hr@krk.co.ke marking the subject as: LEGAL CLERK

Shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

We are looking to recruit a Legal Clerk to join our highly capable operations team.

Apply before 15 January 2021.