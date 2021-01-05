Role Profile: Spare Parts Stores Clerk

Responsibilities

Contribute to spares availability by providing information that will lead to timely sourcing to avoid stock outs;

To process daily requisitions, orders GRN, receipt and ensure all records are entered in the SAP immediately;

To carry out cycle counting of spares and do reconciliation where there are differences to ensure all spares are counted and records agree before Monthly/ Annual stocktaking;

To ensure all spares have the right labels and kept in the right bin and separate obsolete spares from the active spares;

Ensure that all used spares are received back into the stores before issuing new ones;

Issue the spares as per stipulated spares issuing procedure; and

Send the requests to PO creators to send the RFQ to suppliers.

Qualifications

At least a diploma in a business related course e.g. Supply Chain;

2+ years experience handling spare parts in a busy environment;

Effectively demonstrate enthusiasm and willingness to learn, self-motivation, initiative, assertiveness;

Ability to successfully work in teams;

Strong people and communication skills; and

Sufficient computer skills for report writing.

How to Apply

Send your updated CV (Only) to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 7th Jan 2021. Kindly indicate the job title.