Position: Clerical Officer II – Accounts JG CPSB 12 (1 POST)

REF/MCPSB/265/2020

Terms: Permanent/Contract

Responsibilities

Compiling statistical records;

Sorting out letters and filing them;

Dispatching letters and maintaining an efficient filing system;

Compiling data and drafting simple

Managing and updating ledger books and other books of accounts

Any other accounts related duty as assigned from time to time

Qualifications

have passed the Proficiency Examination for Clerical Officers;

be proficient in computer applications

Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education C- with at least C- in English, C- in Maths, C- in Business

Must have proficiency Examinations for Accounts Clerks OR Kenya Accounting Technical Certificate.

How to apply

All applications should be submitted in a sealed A4 envelope clearly marked on the top left side indicating the reference number for position applied for and addressed to:

The Secretary/CEO

Migori County Public Service Board

P.O Box 365- 40400, Suna

Hand delivered applications should be dropped at the offices of the Migori County Public Service Board located at Nyamome along Namba – Masara road adjacent to Nyamome SDA

All applications should reach the Secretary/CEO Migori County Public Service Board on or before Thursday 21st January, 2021 at 5:00pm.

Shortlisted candidates will be required to produce their original identity cards, academic and professional certificates and testimonials.

For candidates to meet the requirements of chapter six of the Constitution of Kenya 2010, applicants must obtain the following clearance:

Tax compliance certificate from KRA

Clearance certificate from HELB

Clearance certificate from Ethics and Anticorruption Commission (EACC)

Certificate of good conduct from Criminal Investigation Department

NB

Women, People Living With Disabilities and Marginalized Groups are encouraged to apply,

Only shortlisted and successful candidate will be contacted;

Canvassing in any form will lead to automatic

Migori County Public Service Board is AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER