Thursday, 14 January 2021 – When Huddah was struggling to make a name for herself in the showbiz industry, she fell to peer pressure and turned into a drug addict at some point.

She abused hard drugs and marijuana, almost shattering her life.

Being a throwback Thursday, the popular socialite took to social media and shared a photo looking malnourished and revealed that back then, she was drowning in drug addiction.

“Fresh from drug abuse. You see the shine not the struggle. I am Blessed, I overcome. I will never be defeated,” she captioned the photo.

