Friday, 22 January 2021 – Controversial teen socialite, Shakilla, has revealed her body count.

Speaking during an interview on Radio Maisha, Shakilla disclosed that 97 men have tasted her and added that she has started 40 days of celibacy.

“I’ve been with 97 men because I was a p*rn addict. I wasn’t in a relationship at the time, it was just for leisure. It just stopped. I think I grew out of it. This time, I’m actually doing 40 days without doing anything. I want to be celibate,” she said.

Shakilla added that she is flying to Tanzania soon to have some nice time with her crush Rayvanny, a famous Bongo singer signed to Wasafi Records,

“I am flying to Tanzania to meet Rayvanny. He is single. He is for the streets. But I’ll be back. I honestly like Rayvanny; it is his eyes, body… I am not ready for a relationship right now. If I can’t be with that person (Rayvanny), then I don’t want it.

﻿There are so many things to think about; I have projects on the way, I want to continue building my brand and endorsements. So I don’t want to be in a situation where I promise someone commitment and yet I don’t want to,” she stated.

