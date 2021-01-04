Monday, 04 January 2021 – Pupils in Mweiga Primary School in Nyeri County were pictured learning under trees after the no-nonsense Education Cabinet Secretary, George Magoha, instructed teachers to use trees as classrooms amid criticism from Kenyans.

The schools have reopened after almost 9 months of a long break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Although Magoha’s idea of learning under the trees was widely criticized, he argued that it’s the best way to observe social distancing.

See photos.

The Kenyan DAILY POST