Sunday, January 24, 2021 – Late Jacob Juma’s side-chick, Karen Nyamu, has caused murmurs online after she posted another photo with Samidoh.

The childish lawyer and politician shared the photo on her Instagram stories and hid the face of Samidoh but even a class 1 kid can tell that the man in the photo is none other than the famous Mugithi singer.

Although Nyamu has denied that she is involved in a romantic affair with the singer, well-placed sources have whispered to us that Samidoh is the biological father of the son that she gave birth to recently.

Nyamu’s randy behaviours are well-known in political circles.

She has slept with who is who in the political circles including “Baba Abby”.

Check out her recent photo with Samidoh.

The Kenyan DAILY POST