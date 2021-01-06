Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has gazetted former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu’s name as an aspirant for the Nairobi Gubernatorial seat.

Waititu is among the 12 aspirants who are seeking clearance to run as independent candidates.

Other independent names seeking to run as independents include; Raymond Ndung’u, Njau Kiigi, Evans Kimuri, David William, Ibrahim Hassan, Dr. Migudo, Alloys Otieno, Mathenge Mukundi, Yassin Munyanaya, Timothy Ayieko and Phyllis Njiru.

According to Constitutional lawyer Apollo Mboya, there is no law that prohibits impeached politicians from vying.

“Waititu has criminal cases going on.”

“He has not been convicted.”

“Hence, from a constitutional standpoint, he is deemed innocent until proven guilty and even if he is proven guilty, he can still appeal.”

“On the question of impeachment, there is no law that bars somebody who was impeached to vie and I think that the IEBC chairperson has realised that,” he stated.

Mboya explained that problems would only arise if Chebukati asked the impeached leaders to get clearances from institutions like the EACC.

The gazettement came days after the former county boss challenged the decision by IEBC to bar him from vying for the seat.

IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati had warned that no impeached leader would be cleared to vie in the upcoming by-elections.

The commission said it would not clear persons who had been removed from office or impeached on grounds of violating the integrity chapter of the constitution.

The Kenyan DAILY POST