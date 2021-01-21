Thursday, January 21, 2021 – The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has published the list of verified Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) signatures for public scrutiny.

In a notice, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati urged Kenyans to verify whether their signatures were taken without their consent.

He noted that those who wish to file their complaints would do so by reporting to the commission.

“Anyone who has been captured as a supporter without their consent can report to the Commission by writing to the AG Commission Secretary/ CEO indicating their objections,” read part of the notice.

According to the electoral body, the duly signed objection letter should contain name, ID number and telephone number of those having complaints.

The letter should either be scanned and emailed to RPIT@iebc.or.ke or dropped at the IEBC offices on Anniversary Towers 7th floor.

The body noted that the letters should be filed latest by 5 pm on Monday, January 25.

IEBC had launched the verification of 4.4 million signatures submitted to the IEBC by the BBI team on December 30, 2020.

