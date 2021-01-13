Home Gossip Cheap bleaching nearly turned this lady into an alien – Ladies, stop... Cheap bleaching nearly turned this lady into an alien – Ladies, stop this madness (PHOTO) January 13, 2021 0 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Linkedin Email Telegram Viber The Kenyan DAILY POST. For more gossip, entertainment and political drama, visit our blog here>>> RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Mbele na nyuma iko sawa: What more can a man ask for with such a beautiful lass in the house? (PHOTOs) Thirst is real: Look at that hyena! EH! EH! (PHOTO) CORAZON KWAMBOKA is a rare ‘breed’ – Mbela na nyuma iko sawa – See this photo JOLENE’s ex-husband still went to ‘chew’ slay queens in cheap Thika Road lodgings despite her having all this beauty (PHOTOs) Is this real love, lust, or ‘Dickimatization’? – Ex-Inooro TV anchor MUTHONI WA MUKIRI should be careful with this man NAOMI CAMPBELL still looks juicy at 50 – Latest PHOTOs taken in Mombasa. Leave a Reply Cancel reply 273,378FansLike52,497FollowersFollow