Saturday, January 16, 2021 – Eric Omondi’s Italian ex-girlfriend, Chantal Grazioli, has confirmed that she has found a new man to warm her bed.

Chantal broke up with the famous comedian in 2018 after dating for four and a half years.

The pretty lady said that their relationship couldn’t work because of the long distance between them since she lives in her native country Italy.

She further said although they had parted ways, they still remain good friends.

Eric had introduced Chantal to his parents and fans thought that they would get married.

The funnyman even erected billboards along Mombasa road to celebrate her and despite blowing money doing all these stunts, things didn’t work out.

Chantal took to social media and proudly posted a photo of her current lover- a handsome Caucasian man.

See photo.

