Monday, January 25, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has maintained that the Jubilee government should carry the blame for failing to deliver its promises to the people.

Speaking during an interview, Raila asked President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto to explain to Kenyans the whereabouts of the sports stadiums, the laptops, and other promises.

“Instead of telling us how they will help mama mboga and the mikokoteni people, they should first explain to Kenyans and show them where is the stadia they promised us, they should tell us whether they have given our pupils the laptops,” Raila said.

He warned Uhuru and Ruto to stop blaming him for their endemic failures because he is not part of the Jubilee Government and therefore cannot stop it from doing its job.

“Those claiming that the handshake stopped the Jubilee Government from performing its mandate are dreaming and lying to you.”

“The country was in chaos following the aftermath of the 2017 general elections, the country experienced tension and economic sabotage when our supporters resisted some products from some companies but things resumed when we greeted each other through the handshake.”

“Jubilee therefore should not have any excuse as to why they are underperforming,” he added.

The Kenyan DAILY POST