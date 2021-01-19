Job Title: Call Center Representative – Home Appliances

Industry: Electronics

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: 35k – 40k

Our client is a market leader in home appliances in Kenya.

They seek to hire an agile and customer-focused Call Center Representative.

The successful candidate will be tasked with managing incoming calls from clients, troubleshooting problems, providing information and maintaining logs in the database.

Key Responsibilities

Provide customers with product and service information

Identify and assess customers’ needs to achieve satisfaction.

Respond to customer queries on calls both inbound, outbound, and on tasks.

Answers inquiries by clarifying desired information; researching, locating, and providing information.

Resolves problems by clarifying issues; researching and exploring answers and alternative solutions; implementing solutions; escalating unresolved problems.

Forwarding requests to respective technicians and follow through on the ticketing system to check if complaint has been resolved.

Update the customers where necessary on the status of their requests

Conduct spot checks on customers and check on the service delivery.

Document all information captured from the customer and generate reports

Keeps equipment operational by following established procedures and report malfunctions.

Build sustainable relationships and trust with customer accounts through open and interactive communication

Qualifications

2 -3 years working experience as a Call Centre Agent is preferable

Excellent telephone etiquette skills and personal presentation

Must possess strong communication skills

Good Data entry and typing skills

MUST be Computer literate with proficiency in Ms Office Suite

Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities

Highly self-motivated and target driven

Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Call Center Representative – Home Appliances) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Monday 25th January 2021.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.