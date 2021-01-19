Job Title: Call Center Representative – Home Appliances
Industry: Electronics
Location: Nairobi
Gross Salary: 35k – 40k
Our client is a market leader in home appliances in Kenya.
They seek to hire an agile and customer-focused Call Center Representative.
The successful candidate will be tasked with managing incoming calls from clients, troubleshooting problems, providing information and maintaining logs in the database.
Key Responsibilities
- Provide customers with product and service information
- Identify and assess customers’ needs to achieve satisfaction.
- Respond to customer queries on calls both inbound, outbound, and on tasks.
- Answers inquiries by clarifying desired information; researching, locating, and providing information.
- Resolves problems by clarifying issues; researching and exploring answers and alternative solutions; implementing solutions; escalating unresolved problems.
- Forwarding requests to respective technicians and follow through on the ticketing system to check if complaint has been resolved.
- Update the customers where necessary on the status of their requests
- Conduct spot checks on customers and check on the service delivery.
- Document all information captured from the customer and generate reports
- Keeps equipment operational by following established procedures and report malfunctions.
- Build sustainable relationships and trust with customer accounts through open and interactive communication
Qualifications
- 2 -3 years working experience as a Call Centre Agent is preferable
- Excellent telephone etiquette skills and personal presentation
- Must possess strong communication skills
- Good Data entry and typing skills
- MUST be Computer literate with proficiency in Ms Office Suite
- Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Highly self-motivated and target driven
- Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment
How to Apply
If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Call Center Representative – Home Appliances) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Monday 25th January 2021.
N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.
Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.