Job Title: Call Center Representative – Home Appliances

Industry: Electronics

Location: Nairobi

Gross Salary: 35k – 40k

Our client is a market leader in home appliances in Kenya.

They seek to hire an agile and customer-focused Call Center Representative.

The successful candidate will be tasked with managing incoming calls from clients, troubleshooting problems, providing information and maintaining logs in the database.

Key Responsibilities

  • Provide customers with product and service information
  • Identify and assess customers’ needs to achieve satisfaction.
  • Respond to customer queries on calls both inbound, outbound, and on tasks.
  • Answers inquiries by clarifying desired information; researching, locating, and providing information.
  • Resolves problems by clarifying issues; researching and exploring answers and alternative solutions; implementing solutions; escalating unresolved problems.
  • Forwarding requests to respective technicians and follow through on the ticketing system to check if complaint has been resolved.
  • Update the customers where necessary on the status of their requests
  • Conduct spot checks on customers and check on the service delivery.
  • Document all information captured from the customer and generate reports
  • Keeps equipment operational by following established procedures and report malfunctions.
  • Build sustainable relationships and trust with customer accounts through open and interactive communication

Qualifications

  • 2 -3 years working experience as a Call Centre Agent is preferable
  • Excellent telephone etiquette skills and personal presentation
  • Must possess strong communication skills
  • Good Data entry and typing skills
  • MUST be Computer literate with proficiency in Ms Office Suite
  • Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities
  • Highly self-motivated and target driven
  • Ability to effectively prioritize and execute tasks in a high-pressure environment

How to Apply

If you are up to the challenge, possess the necessary qualification and experience; please send your CV only quoting the job title on the email subject (Call Center Representative – Home Appliances) to jobs@corporatestaffing.co.ke before Monday 25th January 2021.

N.B: We do not charge any fee for receiving your CV or for interviewing.

Only candidates short-listed for an interview will be contacted.

