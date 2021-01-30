Job Title: Arabic Language Speaking Call Center Agents

Location: Nairobi

Our client, an international organization who is a leading provider of language interpretation services is seeking to recruit Arabic language speaking call center agents.

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Assist our client’s community and help resolve inquiries empathetically, accurately and on time.
  • Make well balanced decisions and personally driven to be an effective advocate for our community
  • Investigate and resolve issues that are reported on client platform such as requests for account support.
  • Respond to user inquiries with high quality, speed, empathy and accuracy
  • Gather, analyze and utilize relevant data to develop ways to improve the overall user experience on the site
  • Identify inefficiencies in workflows and suggest solutions
  • Recognize trends and patterns, and escalate issues outside the company policy to the global team

Qualifications and Experience

  • Between 20-30 years.
  • Must be living in Kenya.
  • Must speak fluent English and Arabic.
  • High school education mandatory. College education an added advantage
  • Must be currently unemployed or working as a casual
  • Must possess strong interpersonal skills, verbal and written communication skills and most importantly empathy
  • High affinity and cultural awareness of political/social situation regarding the relevant market/region

How to Apply

To apply send your CV to: wambua@flexi-personnel.com latest by 15th February 2021.

Indicate the Language you are familiar with on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.

NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement

