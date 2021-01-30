Job Title: Arabic Language Speaking Call Center Agents
Location: Nairobi
Our client, an international organization who is a leading provider of language interpretation services is seeking to recruit Arabic language speaking call center agents.
Duties and Responsibilities
- Assist our client’s community and help resolve inquiries empathetically, accurately and on time.
- Make well balanced decisions and personally driven to be an effective advocate for our community
- Investigate and resolve issues that are reported on client platform such as requests for account support.
- Respond to user inquiries with high quality, speed, empathy and accuracy
- Gather, analyze and utilize relevant data to develop ways to improve the overall user experience on the site
- Identify inefficiencies in workflows and suggest solutions
- Recognize trends and patterns, and escalate issues outside the company policy to the global team
Qualifications and Experience
- Between 20-30 years.
- Must be living in Kenya.
- Must speak fluent English and Arabic.
- High school education mandatory. College education an added advantage
- Must be currently unemployed or working as a casual
- Must possess strong interpersonal skills, verbal and written communication skills and most importantly empathy
- High affinity and cultural awareness of political/social situation regarding the relevant market/region
How to Apply
To apply send your CV to: wambua@flexi-personnel.com latest by 15th February 2021.
Indicate the Language you are familiar with on the email subject for easier retrieval and placement.
NB: Flexi Personnel does not charge candidates for job placement