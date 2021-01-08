Friday, January 8, 2021 – A section of Bungoma County MCAs has urged Deputy President William Ruto not to field a candidate in the upcoming Kabuchai by-election slated for March 4th, 2021.

The Kabuchai seat fell vacant following the death of MP James Mukwe Lusweti, last year.

Addressing journalists on Thursday after Ford Kenya named Majimbo Kalasinga as its candidate, the MCAs said they don’t want Ruto to try to infiltrate Luhya politics by supporting his candidate.

The MCAs urged Ruto to avoid being misled in fielding a candidate in Kabuchai but rather called on him to support Majimbo, who is the most popular candidate in Kabuchai.

“As Mulembe Nation, we want to be united for the by-election and towards next year. As MCAs Bungoma County, we are supporting the Ford Kenya candidate in Kabuchai by-elections,”’ the MCAs said in a statement.

DP Ruto, with his “hustler movement”, is planning to endorse Evans Kaikai as his candidate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST