Wednesday, January 6, 2021 – Education CS George Magoha has blasted journalists after being featured in a cartoon in one of the local dailies that depicted him as clueless and uncertain over his decisions in the school reopening process.

Addressing the media, Magoha threatened to cut off his relationship with the media completely for being unfair to him and the government of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

The cartoon illustrated Magoha fueling a school bus full of students.

However, the vehicle lacked wheels and students were also staring at him in total amusement.

“Today, in one of your media outlets, I was portrayed in that cartoon.”

“I don’t mind the cartoons, but in the name of God, are you being fair to the government?”

“It is like the government doesn’t know what it is doing.”

“We are groping around fueling a vehicle going nowhere.”

“That is my perspective.”

“Yet keep saying that you are not biased and have goodwill.”

“We have buses that are successfully ferrying students to school,” Magoha lamented.

He added that he would sever ties with journalists who cover his events as they reportedly kept discrediting the government.

Nonetheless, Magoha argued that he was ready to bear responsibility and face all manner of attacks as he had chosen to be a public servant.

