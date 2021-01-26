Tuesday, January 26, 2021 – Former Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, has hit back at Interior Principal Secretary Karanja Kibicho after he recorded a statement against him at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) over recent remarks.

Sonko, during a rally at Dagoretti South on Sunday, claimed that himself alongside PS Kibicho and persons he referred to as the ‘Deep State’, in 2017 stage-managed destruction of vehicles and laid the blame on the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party, to ruin its public image, a move that prompted Kibicho to run to the DCI headquarters to record a statement.

Kibicho vowed to use his might to teach Sonko a lesson he will never forget.

But the adamant Sonko was not bothered by Kibicho’s threat.

He told the PS to “bring it on” saying he has all the necessary evidence to back up his claims.

He said he looks forward to an invitation from the DCI to record his statement.

“I have learned from reliable media reports that Interior PS Karanja Kibicho presented himself to the DCI ostensibly to record a statement, even without an invitation, after the revelations I made yesterday while addressing the public in Dagoretti,” said Sonko.

“I have also gathered that he plans to move to court this week purportedly to sue my person over my statement yesterday.”

“And my brief response to him is simple: bring it on! Throughout my public life, I have never made any allegations that I cannot substantiate, including the truth I spoke yesterday.”

“I therefore look forward to an invitation from the DCI to record my statement, and for the PS to move to court quickly so that I can table all the evidence I have for Kenyans to see and judge for themselves,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST