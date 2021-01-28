Thursday, 28 January 2021 – Winnie Odinga, the youngest daughter of former prime minister and ODM leader, Raila Odinga, has been praised by Netizens after she was pictured in the company of her father when he visited Githurai on Thursday.

In the photo, Winnie is seen hanging on Raila’s official car together with his guards, ready to protect him from any danger.

The majority of Kenyan politicians misuse children of peasants in political rallies but seeing Raila going to a hostile area like Githurai with his daughter speaks volumes.

Check out this photo.

