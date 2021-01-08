Friday, 08 January 2021 – Former Tottenham midfielder, Victor Wanyama, has flaunted a multi-million sports academy that he is building in his home county.

Wanyama, who currently plays for the Montreal Impact football club, was spotted inspecting the construction of the sports academy that is located at Esikumo area in Busia County.

The multi-million sports facility that is dubbed VW Academy is expected to help nurture talents in the County.

He posted a video inspecting the ongoing construction with the caption, “Inspecting the work progress of VW academy in Busia County,”

See video.

The Kenyan DAILY POST