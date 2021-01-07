Thursday, July 7, 2021 – Former Kakamega Senator, Boni Khalwale, has said President Uhuru Kenyatta used Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, to pass a message to the ODM Party leader, Raila Odinga, that the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is not sellable in the Mt Kenya region.

In a letter that has stirred a storm on social media dated 30th December 2020, Kang’ata told Uhuru that BBI is unpopular in Mt Kenya and he should not waste time drumming up support for the document.

In an interview with one of the local TV stations on Thursday, Khalwale, who is among Tanga Tanga faithful, said Uhuru used Kang’ata to pass a message to Raila urging him BBI is unpopular in Central Kenya.

“Kang’ata was not writing an open letter to the president, the President was using Kang’ata as a messenger to Raila Odinga,” Khalwale said.

Kang’ata’s letter has generated a lot of heat in the political sphere with even President Uhuru Kenyatta’s men urging the outspoken senator to resign as Majority Whip in the Senate.

The Kenyan DAILY POST