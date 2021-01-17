Sunday, January 17, 2021 – Muranga County Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, has now come out and endorsed Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential bid in 2022.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Saturday, Kang’ata, who is also the Majority Chief Whip in the Senate, said he is the founder of Tanga Tanga that is associated with the Deputy President.

“I was since 2013 Deputy President William Ruto’s chief marketer in Mt Kenya. I was a founder member of Tangatanga,” Kang’ata told the daily.

The outspoken Senator further revealed that the Mt Kenya region will vote for a candidate who advocates for the region’s economic needs, especially in the farming sector.

“The candidate that has visited the region more and addressed our economic concerns will get the votes. The people on the ground have decided,” he added.

Though he didn’t mention Ruto directly, it seemed the Senator, who has set his eyes on Murang’a Gubernatorial seat, was alluding to Ruto.

The DP has pitched camp in Central Kenya since 2017, making several trips to the region in the past year alone.

The Kenyan DAILY POST