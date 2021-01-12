Tuesday, January 12, 2021 – The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Court dealt Migori Governor Okoth Obado and his corrupt children a severe blow in their bid to have charges against them in their Sh73.4 million graft case against them reduced.

This is after the court dismissed their application, saying the charges against them would stick.

Milimani Chief Magistrate Lawrence Mugambi ruled that Obado’s case was unsubstantiated and was not enough to compel the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji to reduce the charges against him.

Justice Mugambi determined that all the charges against Obado and his family are supported by evidence provided by the DPP through Senior State Counsel Henry Kinyanjui.

“Having analyzed submissions from both parties, I find that Obado’s application has no merit, and I, therefore, reject and the case to proceed as per charges against him,” Justice Mugambi ruled.

Obado had argued that the charge sheet registered against him in August 2020, was overloaded.

The Migori Governor stated that he had been charged with 22 counts of subverting various sections of the EACC on August 27, 2020.

The charges include conspiracy to commit crime, unlawful acquisition of property, money laundering, among others.

Governor Obado was charged alongside his four children; Susan Scarlet, Jerry Zachary, Evelyn Adhiambo and Dan Achola Okoth for looting Migori County dry.

Businessman Jared Kwaga was also charged in the case among other people.

The Kenyan DAILY POST