Monday, January 25, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto wants nothing to do with President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Jubilee Government.

This is after he told former Prime Minister Raila Odinga to stop blaming him for the Jubilee failures and instead blame President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking in Dagoretti yesterday, Ruto challenged Raila to speak directly to President Uhuru Kenyatta on the Jubilee government’s failures instead of criticizing his administration by the roadside.

He told the former PM to stop using him as a scapegoat for Jubilee’s failures.

“I heard Raila say that there is no work that the President and I have done.”

“If he has a problem with the performance of Jubilee, let him look for Uhuru Kenyatta via phone or visit him in his office and tell him, but he should stop humiliating the President by addressing him in rallies,” said Ruto.

“The performance of the Jubilee Government cannot be compared with that of all the years that Raila has been in government.”

“He has nothing to show for all those years at the helm of the country’s leadership,” he added.

Raila has lately been attacking the Jubilee administration for failing on its promises to the people but blames Ruto for the failures.

