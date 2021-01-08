Friday, January 8, 2021 – United Democratic Alliance(UDA) candidate for Nairobi gubernatorial by-election, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, has sent a warning to President Uhuru Kenyatta and Opposition chief Raila Odinga for trying to avoid a by-election in Nairobi.

Uhuru and Raila, through their powerbrokers, are working day and night to ensure there is no by-election in Nairobi to avoid a possible defeat by Deputy President William Ruto and his phalanxes.

While making her remarks after she was issued with a UDA ticket, Wanjiru stated that the party would fight to have a by-election in Nairobi, insisting that their position was based on the constitution.

She accused powerbrokers of plotting to avoid a by-election by installing a deputy governor who will replace Sonko as the county boss.

“Our opponents are afraid to engage us in a contest but the law must be followed. We must have a by-election and I believe our justice system will prevail and they will uphold the law.

“We don’t want sideshows, we don’t want shortcuts, we want a by-election. I am ready and anyone who wants to be the Nairobi Governor must face off with me, not going through the backdoor or window,” Wanjiru said.

Uhuru and Raila want Anne Kananu vetted as Deputy Governor of Nairobi and then sworn as governor of Nairobi to avoid a ‘costly’ by-election.

The Kenyan DAILY POST