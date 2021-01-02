Saturday, January 2, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has officially declared the candidate he will support in the upcoming Nairobi gubernatorial by-election slated for February 18, 2021.

The by-election came as a result of the impeachment of Mike Sonko as the governor of Nairobi late last year.

Speaking on Friday, one of the key lieutenants of Ruto, said his boss will support former Starehe MP, Bishop Margaret Wanjiru, who will vie for the seat using the newly formed United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

“The DP will support Bishop Wanjiru. She has been working closely with us and is a member of the hustler nation. She will contest on our new party,” said the MP who requested anonymity.

However, Wanjiru is yet to declare her party of choice.

She only said she will vie on a fringe party and that she would not back down, as she had all it takes to represent city residents.

The UDA is an affiliate of Jubilee under the chairmanship of former Machakos Senator Johnstone Muthama, a close ally of the DP.

