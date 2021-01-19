Tuesday, January 19, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto‘s presidential ambition in 2022 has received a huge boost after a top politician from Gusii-land joined his camp on Tuesday.

Making the announcement, Omingo Magara, who is the People Democratic Party(PDP) leader, said he has joined Ruto’s camp because he has realised it is the winning team.

“There is a need to form alliances to bring together political parties, politicians and voters in the hustler group together before the general election. It is this group that will surely win the presidency,” Magara said.

Magara also said DP Ruto was the right candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in the 2022 general election.

Magara’s move to join the hustler’s movement will automatically bolster Ruto’s chances of succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The Head of State and ODM Party leader Raila Odinga are working day and night to ensure they extinguish Ruto’s ambition of occupying the House on the Hill in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST