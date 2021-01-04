Monday, January 4, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto’s presidential ambition in 2022 has suffered a setback after Kalenjin community elders said they have not endorsed him as the community’s kingpin.

In an interview with one of the local dailies on Sunday, chairman of the council, Benjamin Kitur, said the community‘s kingpin position is still vacant and it will be filled in June 2021 in a ceremony to be conducted by selected elders.

Kitur also disclosed that preparations are in top gear to bring all the community’s elders, including the Talai, together with the Deputy President and KANU chairman Gideon Moi and decide who will be the community’s political kingpin.

“What the Talai did last year belongs to that clan, as Myoot we are planning ours which will be a public event and the whole world will know who will be crowned,” said Mr. Kitur.

Kitur said Ruto and Gideon are their sons and there is no way they can be divided on the basis of who is to be the community’s spokesperson.

The elders spoke a day after goons associated with the Deputy President stopped Gideon Moi from meeting Talai elders on Saturday.

The Kenyan DAILY POST