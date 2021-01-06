Wednesday, 06 January 2021 – Former K24 TV anchor, Betty Kyallo, has always professed her love for her daughter Ivanna.

Speaking in a past interview, Betty said that her daughter comes first in everything that she does.

The former anchor can do anything to please her daughter and that’s why she recently surprised the little girl with an expensive gift.

Betty revealed that her daughter has shown signs of being a biker in the future and for this reason, she decided to buy her a kid’s bike.

According to an online search, the bike cost around Ksh 50,000 to 100,000.

Here are photos of Ivanna receiving the gift from mommy.

The Kenyan DAILY POST