Monday, January 4, 2021 – Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, has slammed Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, for saying the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) is unpopular in the Mt Kenya region.

In a bold letter to President Uhuru Kenyatta on Sunday, Kang’ata, who is also the Majority Chief Whip in the Senate, said his research shows that BBI is unsellable in the Mt Kenya region.

Kang’ata cited the opposition to the expanded Executive, the involvement of provincial administration and campaigns by former MPs as some of the issues working against the initiative.

The Senator said the role of chiefs and county administrators – and other forms of hard tactics – in BBI mobilisation is a challenge in the region.

But speaking on Monday, Atwoli dismissed Kang’ata’s letter saying this will not stop or derail the BBI journey.

Atwoli said Kenyans are the ones to decide on whether BBI passes or not and leaders should not take the privilege of keeping on worrying Kenyans over the constitutional reforms.

“BBI must pass whether Kangata writes a letter or not,” Atwoli said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST