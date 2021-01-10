Sunday, January 10, 2021 – The Jubilee Party has picked a five-man team to popularize Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) in the Mt. Kenya region.

This is after Murang’a Senator, Irungu Kang’ata, wrote to President Uhuru Kenyatta, telling him that BBI was unpopular in Mt. Kenya and would flop badly in the region if it was put to a referendum.

The advice seems to have unsettled Jubilee, prompting it to form a team to market BBI in Central Kenya.

The team, co-chaired by Kirinyaga Senator Charles Kibiru and National Assembly Deputy Chief Whip Maoka Maore, includes Embu Women Rep Jane Wanjiku as secretary, Limuru MP Peter Mwathi as organizing secretary and Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki as his assistant.

The team was selected by over 30 Mt. Kenya MPs during a meeting held at the Thika Greens Golf Resort in Murang’a County.

The legislators noted that the BBI initiative would resolve pertinent issues facing the country.

“Failure to pass the BBI would portend a bleak future.”

“It will mean continued unfair representation and economic deprecation of our region,” the MPs said.

The meeting was chaired by National Assembly Majority Leader Amos Kimunya who noted that only a few elected leaders opposed the BBI.

“Out of the 91 parliamentary seats just 15 were against the BBI and the rest continue to steer the region and country to a progressive path chartered by the President,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST