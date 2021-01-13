Wednesday, January 13, 2021 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is now desperately doing everything to ensure the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) sees the light of day as it is his only lifeline.

This is after Senate Majority Whip Irungu Kang’ata gave President Uhuru Kenyatta a dose of reality, telling him that the BBI would flop badly in Mt. Kenya because it is unpopular; a reality that is now causing Baba sleepless nights.

Yesterday, Raila met with Royal Media Services (RMS) founder and Chairman, Samuel Kamau Macharia, to seek his help in popularising the Building Bridges’ Initiative (BBI).

Macharia lauded Raila for entering into the handshake agreement with President Uhuru Kenyatta, noting that the move has promoted peace in the country.

“When this country was divided into two after the 2017 General Elections, handshake came in handy because what would have followed was a civil war, which would have killed our children.”

“These two men, if they give nothing else to us we are thankful for them for the handshake and putting this country together,” explained Macharia.

