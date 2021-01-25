Monday, January 25, 2021 – ODM leader Raila Odinga has distanced himself from claims that he is using the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during an interview, Raila refuted claims that BBI was his secret card to succeed Uhuru, noting that since the inception of a handshake, he has always avoided the campaign talk to give the Jubilee government time to deliver its promises to the electorate.

He noted that BBI is not about him, but it is about all Kenyans.

“BBI is not about me, it’s for a better Kenya which entails bringing stability and a peaceful working environment for any Kenyan without tribe or ethnicity,” the ODM leader said.

At the same time, he defended his handshake deal with Uhuru, saying their handshake deal brought stability, peace and reconciliation and that this should not be associated with the failures.

“Those claiming that the handshake stopped the Jubilee government from performing its mandate are dreaming, the country was in chaos following the aftermath of 2017 general elections, the country experienced tension and economic sabotage when our supporters resisted some products from some companies but things resumed when we greeted each other,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST