Friday, January 29, 2021 – Deputy President William Ruto has poked holes into the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI), terming it as a useless document that is wasting Kenyans’ time and money.

Speaking on Thursday when he toured Burma Market in Nairobi, Ruto, who is second in command, said the document is a waste of time and money since it doesn’t demonstrate how the common man and woman will benefit.

“Before they bring the referendum, can they explain to the common man how the position of Prime Minister and his two deputies and some 200 additional MPs will put food on the table for the ordinary Kenyan?” Ruto asked the crowd that had turned up to hear his address.

The DP also blamed the handshake between the President and ODM leader Raila Odinga for the failures of the Jubilee administration.

He said since Raila Odinga joined Uhuru, the only thing we only hear is big scandals in the government and mass looting of public resources.

The referendum is considered an early contest between Ruto and Raila to succeed the President in 2022.

The Kenyan DAILY POST