Sheer Logic Management Consultants is looking to hire Bank Tellers for one of our client in the banking sector.

Key Responsibilities

  • Paying customers against proper documentation;
  • Receiving deposits from customers;
  • Ensuring cheques and cash are banked and input in the system;
  • Reconciliation of cash transactions on a daily basis;
  • Maintain and update daily transactions;
  • Promote the bank’s products and handle queries raised at the counter;
  • Prepare teller reconciliation report;
  • Return the balance of cash to the Safe before close of day’s business;
  • Responsible for all assets in his/her possession; and
  • Perform any other duties as may be assigned.

Requirements

  • The successful candidates MUST have 2+ years experience in the banking sector as a Teller or in the Back Office;
  • The successful candidates MUST be university graduates with a second class upper and above in a business related field;
  • Computer skills proficiency;
  • The candidate should be customer oriented with a desire to serve;
  • Impeccable analytical skills;
  • Great team spirit.

How to Apply (Follow the instructions carefully)

Scan your CV, university certificate and a valid certificate of good conduct in to one document and send the document to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 29th Jan 2021.

Clearly indicate the job title.

Unemployed candidates who strictly meet the above criteria are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted

