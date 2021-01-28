Sheer Logic Management Consultants is looking to hire Bank Tellers for one of our client in the banking sector.
Key Responsibilities
- Paying customers against proper documentation;
- Receiving deposits from customers;
- Ensuring cheques and cash are banked and input in the system;
- Reconciliation of cash transactions on a daily basis;
- Maintain and update daily transactions;
- Promote the bank’s products and handle queries raised at the counter;
- Prepare teller reconciliation report;
- Return the balance of cash to the Safe before close of day’s business;
- Responsible for all assets in his/her possession; and
- Perform any other duties as may be assigned.
Requirements
- The successful candidates MUST have 2+ years experience in the banking sector as a Teller or in the Back Office;
- The successful candidates MUST be university graduates with a second class upper and above in a business related field;
- Computer skills proficiency;
- The candidate should be customer oriented with a desire to serve;
- Impeccable analytical skills;
- Great team spirit.
How to Apply (Follow the instructions carefully)
Scan your CV, university certificate and a valid certificate of good conduct in to one document and send the document to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 29th Jan 2021.
Clearly indicate the job title.
Unemployed candidates who strictly meet the above criteria are encouraged to apply.
Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted