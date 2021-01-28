Sheer Logic Management Consultants is looking to hire Bank Tellers for one of our client in the banking sector.

Key Responsibilities

Paying customers against proper documentation;

Receiving deposits from customers;

Ensuring cheques and cash are banked and input in the system;

Reconciliation of cash transactions on a daily basis;

Maintain and update daily transactions;

Promote the bank’s products and handle queries raised at the counter;

Prepare teller reconciliation report;

Return the balance of cash to the Safe before close of day’s business;

Responsible for all assets in his/her possession; and

Perform any other duties as may be assigned.

Requirements

The successful candidates MUST have 2+ years experience in the banking sector as a Teller or in the Back Office;

The successful candidates MUST be university graduates with a second class upper and above in a business related field;

Computer skills proficiency;

The candidate should be customer oriented with a desire to serve;

Impeccable analytical skills;

Great team spirit.

How to Apply (Follow the instructions carefully)

Scan your CV, university certificate and a valid certificate of good conduct in to one document and send the document to recruitment@sheerlogicltd.com by 29th Jan 2021.

Clearly indicate the job title.

Unemployed candidates who strictly meet the above criteria are encouraged to apply.

Only shortlisted candidates shall be contacted