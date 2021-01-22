Friday, January 22, 2021 – KANU chairman, Gideon Moi, has finally been crowned by Talai elders in Nandi as a Kalenjin elder, in a ceremony that took three hours, on Friday morning.

The ceremony that started at 4 am caught residents by surprise.

The coronation of Moi comes a month after a similar exercise flopped after goons allied to Deputy President William Ruto stopped Moi from meeting the elders.

The installation of Gideon Moi now puts him at political loggerheads with Deputy President William Ruto, who had undergone a similar ceremony done by a different group of Talai elders.

Gideon’s installation was done by elders led by Christopher Koyogi.

Koyogi declared that Gideon was now the Kalenjin community leader and he was given similar powers as those given to his father more than 63 years ago.

Gideon, who is also the Baringo Senator, landed at Eldoret Airport on Friday night and he was driven using high-end cars to a shrine of Talai community elders.

