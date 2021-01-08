Friday, January 8, 2021 – Embakasi East MP, Babu Owino, has distanced himself from the “Hustler Nation” movement which is associated with Deputy President William Ruto.

This is after a post on his social media platforms had led his followers to conclude that he had begun siding with the Tanga Tanga movement.

The post had narrated a story involving the 16th US President, Abraham Lincoln, and his shoemaker father.

“Stand tall, be proud of your humble beginnings, for a bright light awaits you at the end of the tunnel,” Babu encouraged his followers on the post.

One of his followers, Winnie Sein Resuka posted: “You are a good leader Babu Owino. You and baba should join the winning team Ruto and you become the next governor wa Nairobi… rusheni mawe mimi ni wa Daktari William Samoei Ruto damu but I like the leadership of Babu.”

In a statement on Friday, Babu Owino declared that he will never ever support Ruto let alone be in the same camp, saying he will die in ODM with Baba.

He further took issue with media reports on the matter causing him to lash out at a journalist over the report.

“THIS IS A JOURNALIST WITH A BIRD’S BRAIN WHO SHOULD STOP PUTTING WORDS IN MY MOUTH. I WILL NEVER SUPPORT RUTO. Githeri Media,” he posted.

The Kenyan DAILY POST